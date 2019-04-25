Four major organized labor groups endorse Katz in Queens DA’s race

In the race for Queens District Attorney, Borough President Melinda Katz added the endorsements from several significant labor organizations this week.

The New York City Uniformed EMT’s Paramedics & Fire Inspectors AFSCME Local 2507, the Uniformed Firefighters Association of Greater New York, the New York State Laborers, and the Mason Tenders District Council all announced they were backing Katz.

“I’m confident that Melinda will continue her work on behalf of all firefighters as the District Attorney,” UFA President Gerard Fitzgerald. “She has been a strong ally of the thousands of men and women we represent. Melinda has been a crucial ally of ours, pushing to get a new fire station in Willets Point and securing funds to improve Queens fire stations.”

Local 2507 president Oren Barzilay called Katz an ally to the men and women who put their lives on the line to protect the city.

“EMS personnel respond to thousands of calls per day, and Melinda has always had our backs,” Barzilay said. “She’s secured millions of dollars for improvements to Queens fire department facilities and advocated strongly on behalf of 9/11 first responders.”

MTDC business manager Robert Bonanza said that Katz, as a City Council member and as borough president, has fought to make sure new developments use union labor.

“As a candidate for District Attorney, she has made her innovative plan to protect workers and crack down on worksite accidents a central part of her campaign,” Bonanza said. “There are powerful interests who will stand up to this kind of progress, but I’m confident Melinda will stand up to support us as District Attorney. Our members will be out in full force over the next two months to help get her elected.”

The Democratic primary is scheduled for June 25.

“I’m honored to have the support of this broad coalition of workers from throughout our community. We rely on EMT’s and Paramedics to respond at a moment’s notice and they work tirelessly to keep us safe,” Katz said. “As District Attorney, I’ll continue to advocate on their behalf and prosecute anyone who assaults EMS personnel. Our firefighters go to work every day to protect our community, and they deserve leaders in office who fight for them as they put their lives on the line. And the New York State Laborer’s Union and Mason Tenders represent some of the hardest working men and women across our state. “I’ll continue standing with them to make sure developers and construction companies who cut corners and put people in danger are always held accountable.”

Katz added that she has been a strong union supporter throughout her career, fighting for fair wages and safe working conditions throughout the city.

“I’m thrilled to have the support of these groups as I plan to continue this fight in the DA’s office,” she said.