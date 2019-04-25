Rooftop pool and deck with incredible views of JFK Airport runways opens next month

When the TWA Hotel opens at JFK International Airport next month, visitors will be able to gain access to its rooftop infinity pool and observation deck overlooking the busiest runways with views all the way to Jamaica Bay.

The 512-room TWA Hotel is scheduled to open May 15, and so will its 63-by-20 foot infinity edge pool which will remain open 365 days of the year offering a respite in summer and in wintertime the water will be heated up to 100 degrees.

The pool and its 10,000-square-foot observation deck sits along Runway 4 Left/22 Right with a view of the famous Bay Runway which measure nearly three miles long, making it the second-longest runway in North America.

The Bay Runway is so long, it served as a backup landing strip for NASA’s Space Shuttle program. Gerber Group will operate the pool bar and observation deck with a full bar as well as a full service rooftop kitchen.

“Our rooftop pool provides a JFK runway view that rivals an air traffic controller’s vantage point,” MCR and MORSE Development CEO and Managing Partner Tyler Morse said. “There’s simply no better place for plane-spotting, and enjoying a cocktail, in the world.”

Guests of the TWA Hotel are welcome to use the pool as part of their stay and non-hotel guests can make reservations at twahotel.com/thepoolbar. The Pool Bar & Observation Deck can host private events and pool parties for up to 300 guests.

The TWA Hotel also features six restaurants and eight bars including a Lockhees Constellation “Connie” L-1649A transformed into a cocktail lounge, an Intelligentsia coffee bar, 50,000square feet of event space including a 15,000-square-foot ballroom, the world’s biggest hotel gym, high-end retail including a Shinola custom watch bad and leather goods store and museum exhibitions on TWA, the Jet Age and midcentury modern design curated by the New York Historical Society.

For more information on the TWA Hotel, visit twahotel.com.