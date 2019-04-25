Things are about to get brighter at Jamaica Station with $1.2 million lighting upgrade

Jamaica residents will soon be seeing their train station in a much different light.

The New York Power Authority and the Port Authority have partnered to complete a nearly $1.2 million lighting upgrade at Jamaica Station, the huge transportation hub that serves millions each year.

The energy-saving improvements will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 800 tons a year, the equivalent of taking roughly 155 cars off the road, and lower electric bills by nearly $89,000 annually. The new lighting system will modernize the station and increase the safety and security of travelers at the station which provides connections to the Long Island Rail Road, the subway system, and the AirTrain to JFK International Airport.

The energy efficient project is being carried out under Governor Andrew Cuomo’s BuildSmart NY program, a comprehensive statewide initiative to increase energy efficiency in public buildings.

“This energy efficiency project at Jamaica Station will modernize a major New York City transportation hub while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, reducing operating costs and saving taxpayer dollars,” NYPA President and CEO Gil C. Quinones said. “NYPA, through administering the Governor’s BuildSmartNY initiative, has undertaken hundreds of projects like this one at state and local government facilities, making a big impact in lowering New York’s energy use.”

The project called for the replacement of inefficient metal halide and fluorescent fixtures with LED technology, reducing energy-use, lowering maintenance costs, and improving light quality at the transportation hub. The nine-floor facility operates 24/7 to accommodate the needs of those traveling to and from the station.

In addition to the Jamaica Station project, NYPA and the Port Authority have partnered to complete $19 million in energy efficiency measures at JFK and LaGuardia airports and One World Trade under BuildSmart NY.