Irina Sirota was named Senior Vice President and Market Manager for Business Banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where she leads a team of Relationship Managers that provide business solutions for companies with annual revenue of $5 million to $50 million in Queens. In this role, she creates and implements strategies, processes and plans that enable the team to help clients meet their business goals.
Sirota began her banking career in the financial center as a teller, while she was a full- time college student in the late 1990’s. She joined Bank of America Merrill Lynch in 2002 from Fleet National Bank, which was later acquired by Bank of America. She and her team deliver strategic financial advice and solutions to help companies grow, improve liquidity and cash flow, manage U.S. and international payments, and invest for the future.
“My passion is to empower local businesses to achieve their goals by providing the fuel for the growth engine that keeps their business growing,” Sirota said. “We do this is by understanding the ins and outs of our clients’ businesses and industries. We take a holistic view of the company’s operations and provide the best financial solutions.”
To help create a more sustainable future, Sirota volunteers with several non-profit organizations focused on education, women empowerment and community development. “Getting involved and giving back by volunteering my time and expertise is not only a vital part of who I am, it is also living true to our values here at Bank of America., We are part of the communities in which we operate,” she said.
From 2015 to 2018, Sirota served as Treasurer on the Board of Directors for Mom-mentum, a non-profit organization providing leadership, education and advocacy to support mothers in meeting today’s personal and professional challenges. She continues to lend her expertise as a coach for participants in the Inner City Capital Connections Program as well as Vital Voices. She also enjoys rolling up her sleeves and volunteering with housing projects with Habitat for Humanities.
Sirota holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from St. John’s University. Originally from the former Soviet Union, she immigrated to the United States in her early teens and settled in Queens, N.Y., where she currently resides with her husband Eugene and two children.