Big weekend at Queens Theatre! Latin dance, family-friendly musical, Aquacade

Queens Theatre has a main stage that can fit 472 patrons, a 99-seat black box space, and a 75-chair cabaret. But it still might have to expand in order to fit all the entertainment planned there this weekend.

The fun kicks off – literally and figuratively — with Latin Dance Fiesta on Saturday, April 27, at 8 p.m. This fourth annual showcase features traditional dances from four countries each year, and the night’s lineup has Chilean, Guatemalan, Haitian and Uruguayan roots with Grupo Folclórico Aconcagua, the Bula Dance Company, Peniel Guerrier Dance Company and Grupo La Gozadera. (The 2018 Fiesta presented traditions from Argentina, Brazil, the Dominican Republic and Spain.)

Tickets prices run from $20 to $30.

ArtsPower, a traveling troupe that produces literature-based, family-friendly plays, will offer a heart-warming musical version of “Anne of Green Gables” on Saturday, April 28.

“Anne of Green Gables” first appeared as a 1908 novel by Lucy Maud Mont. The story follows an 11-year-old orphan girl who finds a family, love, and a home due in large part to her positive, high-energy, imaginative personality. As she grows up in a tight-knit rural community in the late 1800s, she deals with tragedy, happiness and triumph as she goes on many adventures.

The first show goes on at 1 p.m. and an ASL Interpretation/Sensory Relaxed Performance follows at 3 p.m. on the same day. Tickets run from $12 to $14.

Trav S. D. – who describes himself as an actor, author, comedian, critic, director, humorist, journalist, master of ceremonies, performance artist, playwright, producer, public speaker, publicist, songwriter, and variety booker — will do his “Backstage at the 1939 World’s Fair,” on April 28 at 3 p.m.

In what he calls an “illustrative talk,” Trav S.D. will inform on Billy Rose’s Aquacade, one of the biggest attractions at the 1939 World’s Fair in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. (The Aquacade was near where Queens Theatre stands today). Many stars from Hollywood’s Golden Age, including burlesque bombshell Gypsy Rose Lee and movie star/animal trainer Frank Buck, performed in the open-air atrium.

Tickets are $10.

Queens Theatre is located inside Flushing Meadows Corona Park at 14 United Nations Ave. S. There’s a free parking lot nearby and a free shuttle bus runs from the Willets Point/Citi Field 7 train station to the performance center before and after the shows.

Images: Queens Theatre