Here are 7 places in Queens where you can celebrate Mother’s Day in Queens

Mother’s Day is coming up soon. On May 12, families across the country will be taking time to celebrate the moms, wives, grandmothers and mother figures for the work they do.

Don’t make your mom cook this Mother’s Day – here are a few places in Queens where you can celebrate the day with a nice meal.

Bourbon Street, 40-12 Bell Blvd., Bayside

Whether you’re looking for brunch, lunch or dinner, Bourbon Street has got you covered this Mother’s Day. Swing by at 11 a.m. for their signature brunch menu and wash it down bottomless Bloody Marys or Mimosas, or come by later to enjoy their unforgettable Cajun delights. Or if you’re sleeping in on Mother’s Day, come by and hang out at the rooftop bar. Reservations are required, so call 718-224-2200 to save your spot!

The Diner Bar, 97-45 Queens Blvd., Rego Park

Get the classic diner experience with a modern twist this Mother’s Day by going to the Diner Bar in Rego Park. They have tons of options to give you and your mom a boozy brunch to enjoy. Or come by at any point in the day to try any of their classic diner foods that have been given a modern update.

The Douglaston Manor, 63-20 Marathon Pkwy., Douglaston

The Douglaston Manor is serving up an unforgettable Mother’s Day experience this year. With serving times at 1 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, their four-course menu starts surprise snacks from the kitchen and an appetizer, plus dinner options for adults and children and finishes off with dessert. Reservations are a must; call 718-224-8787 to secure your spot.

Monika’s Cafe Bar, 32-90 36th St., Astoria

There’s no wrong time for brunch. Monika’s Cafe Bar is the place to be this Mother’s Day! Monika’s Cafe Bar serves their brunch menu until 5 p.m., so you can roll in at anytime and still enjoy their delicious options. Call 718-204-5273 to reserve your spot!

Dee’s, 107-23 Metropolitan Ave., Forest Hills

This Mother’s Day, Dee’s is offering a special three-course prix-fixe menu this Mother’s Day, featuring dishes such as Dee’s lasagna of Bolognese and three cheeses, chicken parmesan with linguine with garlic & oil, and grilled teriyaki skirt steak with pan Asian vegetables and french fries. Plus they’ll be offering $6 Mimosas, Bloody Marys, Screwdrivers, beer and wine spritzers are available all day long. Reservations can be made online.

Nowadays, 56-06 Cooper Ave., Ridgewood

For moms who want to enjoy Mother’s Day at a place that has the comforts of home, Nowadays is the place to be. On top of having a delicious food and drink menu, they have a bocce ball set, chess, checkers and backgammon sets with the playing boards painted directly onto the picnic tables and a ping-pong table for customers to use, so your mom will have a fun time while enjoying some delicious grub.

Uncle Jack’s Steakhouse, 39-40 Bell Blvd., Bayside

If you’re looking for a great Mother’s Day brunch option, Uncle Jack’s Steakhouse in Bayside is here to serve. Their prix-fixe brunch menu offers delicious fare such as steak and eggs, French toast bread pudding and eggs over short rib hash. If you have young children with you, don’t worry; there’s a prix-fixe menu for children under 10 years old. Call 718-229-1100 to book a reservation.

Editor’s note: The preceding is for informational purposes only; the locations were chosen at random by the author.