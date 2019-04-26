New commanding officer at Ridgewood-based 104th Precinct introduced at Middle Village meeting

The 104th Precinct‘s new boss made her introduction to residents at the Juniper Park Civic Association meeting in Middle Village on April 25.

Captain Victoria Perry takes over for Deputy Inspector John Mastronardi, who served as commander of the 104th Precinct — which covers Ridgewood, Glendale, Maspeth and Middle Village — since March 2017.

Mastronardi made the changing of the guard official during the civic association meeting, as he presented Perry with the commanding officer’s pin.

Perry is the first female commanding officer of the 104th Precinct in more than two decades, according to the Juniper Park Civic Association.

Perry, a more than 14-year NYPD veteran, most recently served as commanding officer of Brooklyn’s 79th Precinct. Prior to that stint, she was also the executive officer at the 94th Precinct, also in Brooklyn.

“It was an absolute honor to serve the #MiddleVillage, #Maspeth, #Glendale #Ridgewood neighborhoods and work with amazing cops,” Mastronardi said in a post on the 104th Precinct’s Twitter page. “It was a pleasure to pass the 104 CO’s pin to Captain Perry today. Thank you to the 104 Precinct community!”

Mastronardi, meanwhile, is moving on to Brooklyn’s 75th Precinct, according to Assistant Chief Martin Morales, commander of NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North.

Residents from across the 104th Precinct will get the chance to meet Captain Perry at the next 104th Precinct Community Council meeting, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, May 21, at St. Margaret Parish Hall, 66-05 79th Place, Middle Village.