‘Queens of the Night’ to give audiences royal treatment until May 19

It’s a hilarious look at resilience, love and acceptance. Plus, it’s back by popular demand.

Thalía Spanish Theatre will present “Queens of the Night: Reinas de la Noche” from April 26 through May 19. This LGBTQ musical, which mixes Spanish, English and Spanglish, takes place in a small cabaret where drag queens lip sync and shake their booties to their favorite tunes and other gender-bending acts ham it up on stage.

Their hair is colorful. Their rhinestone necklaces are sparkly. Their heels are high. And then there are the feather boas, lace-front wigs, tucking panties, and sequenced sequin dresses.

The main characters love Latin music, especially love songs by Mexican idol Juan Gabriel and salsa numbers by Puerto Rican temptress Olga Tañón. Things get a bit exaggerated – and hilarious — after a rumor that a critic from The New York Times is planning a visit. This could catapult the cabaret character to fame and fortune.

Amid all the pomp, circumstance, and zaniness, the stars share their internal and external struggles with hatred, violence, family acceptance, and adoption. Music can cure many wounds, and the production ends in a triumphant ballad to inclusion.

Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. Tickets are $45 in advance ($48 at the door) and $42 for students and seniors ($45 at the door).

“Queens of the Night: Reinas de la Noche” made its world premiere at Thalía Spanish Theatre in February 2018. It returns to the same Sunnyside venue with some special collaboration from transgender artist Pamela Sue Martin, who started in a reality show in her native Colombia. Txemi Parra, a comedian from Spain, wrote the score. He’s appeared in several plays and television shows in his country and he released a novel, “The Dead Don’t Eat Yogurt,” in 2016. Another Spaniard, Angel Gil Orrios, is the producer, while Pedro de Llano, who hails from Venezuela, is the director. The cast includes Soledad López as main character Lupe, along with William Saquicela, Franco Galecio, Yloy Ybarra, Anissa Gathers, Pedro de Llano, Harold Puente, and Jonathan Mendez.

Located at at 41-01 Greenpoint Ave., Thalía Spanish Theatre seats about 100 people. Founded in 1977 by Cuban actress/director Silvia Brito, it’s the borough’s only bilingual Latino venue.

Images: Thalía Spanish Theatre