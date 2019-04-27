Tough guy rips iPhone out of a 5-year-old boy’s hand as he walked with grandma down a Flushing street

Cops need the public’s help in finding a bandit who didn’t pick on someone his own size while yanking an iPhone out of a child’s hand in Flushing earlier this month.

Law enforcement sources said the caper took place at 1:30 p.m. on April 19 as the 5-year-old boy walked with his grandmother along 166th Street near 26th Avenue.

According to police, the boy was holding his grandmother’s iPhone when the suspect approached the child and snatched the smartphone out of his hands. He then ran southbound on 166th Street toward 27th Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 109th Precinct; there were no injuries.

On April 26, the NYPD released video footage of the phone thief, who’s described as an 18-year-old black man who wore a black jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information regarding the bandit’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website, send a direct message on Twitter to @NYPDTips or text 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.