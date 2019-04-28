Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Detectives looking for man who sexually assaulted a worker at a Flushing spa

Photo via Getty Images/Inset courtesy of NYPD

Police released security video of the suspect who allegedly raped a 56-year-old worker at a Flushing spa on Saturday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources said the attack occurred at 2:30 p.m. on April 27 inside the unidentified parlor in the area of 37th Avenue and Main Street.

According to authorities, the perpetrator walked into the business pretending to be a customer and asked for a foot massage. The female employee then walked him to a massage room for the service.

Once they were inside the room, police said, the suspect pinned the woman against a bed and raped her. He then took her cellphone, but dropped it as he fled the scene.

The incident was reported to the 109th Precinct. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Cops described the suspect as a black man between 20 and 30 years of age, standing 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a light blue long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black-and-white sneakers, while carrying a light-colored backpack.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website, send a direct message on Twitter to @NYPDTips or text 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

