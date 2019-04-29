Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Death of South Jamaica man found on the street with a head injury deemed a homicide: cops

Photo via Google Maps

Detectives have officially launched a homicide investigation into the death of a South Jamaica man who was found with a brutal head injury on a neighborhood street last year, police announced on Monday.

According to authorities, at 11:20 p.m. on March 4, 2018, police responded to a 911 call regarding an aided male in front of 160-27 121st Ave. Upon their arrival, police found 50-year-old Steve Gibbs lying in the road unconscious and unresponsive.

Police say that Gibbs had gotten into a dispute with an unknown individual, who punched Gibbs in the face. Gibbs fell to the ground and hit is head on the curb, causing a skull fracture and possible brain hemorrhage.

EMS responded to the scene and transported Gibbs to Jamaica Hospital. Gibbs ultimately died of his injuries months later on Jan. 16, 2019.

Following an ongoing investigation, Gibbs’ death was officially classified as a homicide on April 29.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Popular Stories
Robbers bash man in the head on the stairwell of an Elmhurst subway station
Ten Boy Scout leaders from Queens appear in organization's 'perversion files': lawyers
Cops crack down on parking spot savers in Maspeth who blocked street spaces with garbage cans


Skip to toolbar