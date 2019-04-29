Death of South Jamaica man found on the street with a head injury deemed a homicide: cops

Detectives have officially launched a homicide investigation into the death of a South Jamaica man who was found with a brutal head injury on a neighborhood street last year, police announced on Monday.

According to authorities, at 11:20 p.m. on March 4, 2018, police responded to a 911 call regarding an aided male in front of 160-27 121st Ave. Upon their arrival, police found 50-year-old Steve Gibbs lying in the road unconscious and unresponsive.

Police say that Gibbs had gotten into a dispute with an unknown individual, who punched Gibbs in the face. Gibbs fell to the ground and hit is head on the curb, causing a skull fracture and possible brain hemorrhage.

EMS responded to the scene and transported Gibbs to Jamaica Hospital. Gibbs ultimately died of his injuries months later on Jan. 16, 2019.

Following an ongoing investigation, Gibbs’ death was officially classified as a homicide on April 29.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.