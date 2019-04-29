Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Three men sought for violently slashing two teenagers on the streets of Briarwood

Photos via Twitter/@NYPD107Pct

Cops are looking for a trio who slashed two teenagers on a Briarwood street last week.

Police say that at 12:55 p.m. on April 25, two 18-year-old men were walking in the vicinity of 138th Street and Queens Boulevard when they were approached by three unidentified men.

The suspects proceeded to slash the victims with an unknown sharp object, then fled in an unknown direction.

At this time, sources familiar with the investigation said, police have not yet established a motive behind the attack.

Officers from the 107th Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. One victim suffered lacerations to the face and hand while the other sustained a laceration across his forehead.

Paramedics rushed the victims to Jamaica Hospital; both were listed in stable condition.

On April 26, the 107th Precinct tweeted out photos of the suspects:

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident can call the 107th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-969-6844.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Robber threatens man with a plate of glass to steal his belongings at a Woodside hotel
Robber threatens man with a plate of glass to steal his belongings at a Woodside hotel
Advocates call on Mayor de Blasio to complete Queens Boulevard bike lanes in Forest Hills
Advocates call on Mayor de Blasio to complete Queens Boulevard bike lanes in Forest Hills
Popular Stories
Robbers bash man in the head on the stairwell of an Elmhurst subway station
Ten Boy Scout leaders from Queens appear in organization's 'perversion files': lawyers
Queens woman who allegedly threw dog down trash compactor says she did so 'because I don't like him'


Skip to toolbar