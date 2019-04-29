Three men sought for violently slashing two teenagers on the streets of Briarwood

Cops are looking for a trio who slashed two teenagers on a Briarwood street last week.

Police say that at 12:55 p.m. on April 25, two 18-year-old men were walking in the vicinity of 138th Street and Queens Boulevard when they were approached by three unidentified men.

The suspects proceeded to slash the victims with an unknown sharp object, then fled in an unknown direction.

At this time, sources familiar with the investigation said, police have not yet established a motive behind the attack.

Officers from the 107th Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. One victim suffered lacerations to the face and hand while the other sustained a laceration across his forehead.

Paramedics rushed the victims to Jamaica Hospital; both were listed in stable condition.

On April 26, the 107th Precinct tweeted out photos of the suspects:

🚨Wanted🚨 The pictured individuals are #Wanted in connection with a slashing that occurred on April 25, 2019 at the intersection of 138 Street and Queens Boulevard in #Queens. Anyone with information call (718) 969-6844 pic.twitter.com/4vznnQ5N4e — NYPD 107th Precinct (@NYPD107Pct) April 26, 2019

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident can call the 107th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-969-6844.