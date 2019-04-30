As we head further into spring, flowers are starting to go into full bloom. Another thing that’s blooming this spring is the Queens real estate market.
This week, we’re featuring three homes that just hit the market: a two-family townhouse in Astoria with modern upgrades, a charming colonial in Hollis Hills and a Bellerose Manor colonial with an elevator.
MLS: 3122491
30-53 35th St., Astoria, NY 11103
Listing Price: $3,395,000
Details: This two-family townhouse in Astoria sits comfortably on Doctors Row and has been beautifully updated and maintained. Features include four bedrooms, four bathrooms (three full, one half), an open concept living room/dining room, a custom kitchen, two laundry rooms, radiant heat throughout and a two-car garage. The spiral staircase leads to the rooftop deck, which provides a lounge area and views of the neighborhood, as well as access to the studio suite (which also has a separate entrance).
For more information, contact listing agents Irene Nictas at 917-518-3031 or Evangelia Boudourakis at 917-751-6700.
MLS: P1344795
85-36 213th St., Hollis Hills, NY 11427
Listing Price: $1,098,000
Details: This inviting colonial in Hollis Hills has a unique charm that will have you coming back again. Features include four bedrooms, three bathrooms (two full, one half), a living room, dining room, an eat-in kitchen, an attached garage with a private driveway, a brand new roof, heater and windows. The full, finished basement holds utilities and laundry while the attic provides additional storage space.
MLS: P1344654
80-35 236th St., Bellerose Manor, NY 11427
Listing Price: $728,000
Details: This one-of-a-kind colonial in Bellerose Manor has a number of lovely features – including an elevator for easy access to all floors. Features include four bedrooms, two bathrooms (one full, one half), a living room, dining room, an eat-in kitchen, a finished basement, a private driveway and a detached garage. The backyard provides a private space to hang out in the spring and summer. The home is also nearby local shops and public transportation.
For more information, contact listing agent Irene Gringuz at 917-335-3950.
