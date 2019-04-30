Cops cuff man who allegedly raped a Flushing spa employee over the weekend

Police arrested a Bronx man accused of raping a 56-year-old spa employee in Flushing on Saturday.

Terrell Green, 21, was arrested on April 29 following an ongoing investigation by police. He was charged with rape, robbery, burglary and grand larceny.

According to police, at 2:30 p.m. on April 27, Green allegedly entered an unidentified parlor in the vicinity of 37th Avenue and Main Street pretending to be customer. Once inside, Green allegedly asked for a foot massage from the 56-year-old female employee.

After the employee led Green into the massage room, Green allegedly pinned her against the bed and raped her. Green then allegedly took the victim’s cellphone, but he dropped it as he fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.