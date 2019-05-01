Glendale man arrested after punching his wife multiple times in the face at their home

Photo via Twitter/@NYPD104Pct
Louis Deluca

A Glendale man was arrested on Monday over a week after a domestic incident with his wife at their home.

According to authorities, at 11:30 p.m. on April 21, 41-year-old Louis Deluca allegedly punched his 42-year-old wife multiple times in the face at their home in the vicinity of 75th Avenue and 61st Street.

EMS responded to the scene and treated the victim for her wounds, however she refused further medical treatment. The incident was reported to the 104th Precinct, which tweeted out his image.

Following an ongoing investigation, police arrested Deluca at 8 a.m. on April 29 and charged with assault and harassment. He was released without bail by the Queens Criminal Court.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Popular Stories
Robbers bash man in the head on the stairwell of an Elmhurst subway station
Ten Boy Scout leaders from Queens appear in organization's 'perversion files': lawyers
Queens woman who allegedly threw dog down trash compactor says she did so 'because I don't like him'


Skip to toolbar