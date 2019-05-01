Glendale man arrested after punching his wife multiple times in the face at their home

A Glendale man was arrested on Monday over a week after a domestic incident with his wife at their home.

According to authorities, at 11:30 p.m. on April 21, 41-year-old Louis Deluca allegedly punched his 42-year-old wife multiple times in the face at their home in the vicinity of 75th Avenue and 61st Street.

EMS responded to the scene and treated the victim for her wounds, however she refused further medical treatment. The incident was reported to the 104th Precinct, which tweeted out his image.

Following an ongoing investigation, police arrested Deluca at 8 a.m. on April 29 and charged with assault and harassment. He was released without bail by the Queens Criminal Court.