It’s haircut time! Two Queens venues celebrate with huge parties

Nobody wants to wear a coat in warm weather.

Two local venues – Queens Zoo and Queens County Farm Museum – are going to give haircuts to their woolly residents over upcoming weekends. In other words, it’s time to party hearty!

Queens Zoo will hold its annual shearing shindig from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days this weekend. The fun is included in the general admission price ($9.95 for adults, $6.95 for children).

Jacob’s four-horn, Shetland and Southdown are the main breeds of sheep at this Flushing Meadows Corona Park nature spot. They’ll get public trimmings during events that include kiddie crafts, wool-spinning demos, and opportunities to learn about wool and animal domestication.

Queens Farm will do the crew-cutting on the following Saturday, May 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission is $5.

The local Cotswold and Cormo sheep will get their buzzes amid a country-style festival with the banjo-picking bluegrass duo Coyote & Crow providing foot-stomping rhythms throughout the afternoon. Craft-making for all ages will mix with hayrides, kiddie activities, the Con Edison Ecology Booth, and demos in needle-felting, weaving and patchwork quilting, wool-spinning, and yarn-dyeing.

The Farm Store will sell such fresh produce as asparagus, cilantro, kale, lettuce, pea shoots, radishes, spinach and Swiss chard. Attendees will also be able to peruse and buy dried herbs, eggs, hand-dyed yarn, honey, and plants. Plus, Bridge & Tunnel Brewery will pour suds in a Beer Garden.

Queens Farm is spread out of more than 47 acres with the entrance at 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy. in Glen Oaks. In operation since 1697, it’s New York City’s largest remaining homestead and the Big Apple’s only working, undisturbed farm with heavy machinery, livestock, planting fields, and a vineyard. The property also features a working greenhouse and the restored Cornell Farmhouse, which dates back to a Dutch family that lived there from 1697 to 1808.

Images: Lily Kesselman Photography (top); Queens Zoo (bottom)