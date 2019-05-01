Man sought for early-morning shooting that left a man dead in Jamaica

Police are looking for a suspect who fatally shot a man who was sitting in a car on a Jamaica street.

According to authorities, at 6:04 a.m. on April 13, police responded to a ShotSpotter activation in front of 108-36 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. Upon their arrival, officers from the 103rd Precinct found 48-year-old Shawn Peart sitting in the passenger seat of a black Nissan Maxima with gunshot wounds in his arm and torso.

EMS rushed Peart to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police released video of the suspect that they say was taken prior to the shooting:

The suspect is described as a a black man who was last seen wearing a dark jacket and blue pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.