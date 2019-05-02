Developer files permit for 17-story mixed-use building in Sunnyside

The developer that bought a Woodside building recently filed an application to build a 17-story, 90-unit mixed use building on the plot.

The building at 51-22 Roosevelt Ave. will contain 63,658 square feet, with 62,158 square feet of residential space. The application does not include plans for any low income housing. It’s located within a block of the 52 Street-Lincoln Avenue subway station, with access to the seven train.

Peng Li of HW LIC One LLC, who bought it for $15 million in February 2018, will demolish the J & Sons Supply building for the development.

The Sunnyside Post reported that the building will include six apartments per floor from floors three to 17.

Studio C Architects, which will design the building, is also responsible for another planned Sunnyside apartment building at 41-26 44th St.