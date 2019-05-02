Ridgewood’s dance mecca to open its backyard for the summer

Nowadays in Ridgewood is about to give the dancers of Queens a spring in their step.

The venue and taproom will reopen its seasonal beer garden seven days a week starting May 9, featuring a long list of new attractions like hammocks, a craft beer pop-up, a new menu, natural wine options and a sculpture garden.

The warm weather will also bring the return of Mister Sunday, the all-ages daytime dance party in the garden. The inaugural party will be May 12 for Mother’s Day, and all moms who arrive with their families will get in for free. Resident DJs Justin Carter and Eamon Harkin will host the event all summer, along with special guests that include Theo Parrish, Soul Summit, Octo Octa, Honcho, Optimo, Josey Rebelle, among others.

The new outdoor food menu of the backyard food truck will offer roasted pork shoulder, chicken leg confit sandwiches and vegetarian options like hummus wraps, cabbage salad and grilled corn. It will also offer ice cream, watermelon and dog treats.

New booze options will include a taproom from Evil Twin Brewing and natural wines from Bauer estate in Boston, Mass and Austrian red wines from Meinklang.

On weekends, the garden will get extra food options, including Republic of Booza, Williamsburg’s stretchy Eastern Mediterranean-inspired ice cream stand and the Casino Italian hot dog, a reincarnation of the cult-classic sandwich from Trenton, New Jersey.

Each Saturday, the backyard will also host a barbecue and ping pong tournament, with dry-rubbed pork ribs and oak- and sugar-maple-smoked beef brisket.

On select weeknights, the indoor venue will host Body Music Therapy sessions, a fusion of kundalini yoga, guided meditation and music. The first one on May 14 will focus on the Virgo moon.