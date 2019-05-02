Video shows bandit who robbed two women at L train stations on Ridgewood/Bushwick border

Police are looking for a thief who is connected to a pair of robberies on the L train near the Ridgewood/Bushwick border.

According to authorities, at 10:40 a.m. on April 13, a 25-year-old woman was at the turnstile at the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues L train subway station when an unknown man approached her and ask if she could swipe him in. The woman refused and entered the subway system through the turnstiles.

As she walked down the stairs to the platform, the suspect shoved her down to the floor, and grabbed her purse, which contained $250 in cash and a debit card. The crook then fled the station and ran into the streets.

Officers from the 104th Precinct and the NYPD Transit Bureau responded to the incident. The woman was treated at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center for a fractured left foot.

Six days later, at 9 a.m. on April 19, the suspect struck again at the Halsey Street station in the vicinity of Halsey Street and Wyckoff Avenue.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator pilfered a 55-year-old woman’s purse on board a Canarsie-bound L train as it arrived at the station. The pursue contained $15 in cash and four credit cards.

Cops said he then departed the train and fled the station on foot northbound on Covert Street. The victim suffered pain to her right arm during the theft.

On May 1, the NYPD released video of the bandit, who’s described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 20 to 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a black and white bucket hat, a black jacket, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.