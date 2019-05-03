Bayside arts center celebrates new name with women’s event featuring renowned Broadway producer

A long-awaited Bayside arts and culture center is moving forward with a new name in conjunction with a series of promotional cultural events.

BaysideLiveTV founder and neighborhood resident Gregg Sullivan announced on Facebook that the Bayside Center for the Arts would now be known as the Ace Center at Bayside. Sullivan revealed that ACE is an acronym for “arts, culture and entertainment.”

“It’s been a really long, hard road with obstacles to get around and hurdles to jump, mountains to climb and challenges to test the steadfast resolve of a centurion,” Sullivan said on Facebook.

In August 2018, the arts center founder expressed a desire to open a “creator’s environment” at 41-23 Bell Blvd. that would combine “artistic creativity and community integration.” He added that the center would be a financial boon for the neighborhood’s economy and would bring renewed Bayside pride.

Following the announcement, Sullivan shared the upcoming “For Women Only” event on May 6, the first of a series of cultural and educational events produced by the Ace Center and local restaurant the Supper Room.

Tony Award-winning producer Pat Flicker Addiss will host the “Women’s Empowerment symposium” event called “Reinventing Yourself”. The evening of “exploration, illumination and empowerment” features a panel of industry professionals in television, theater and life coaching.

Guests include Dr. Judy Kuriansky, Magda Katz and Suzanna Bowling who will lead presentations and discussions geared toward women.

“The understanding that something new, something very valuable, lifestyle enriching, consciousness raising and intellectually stimulating is being produced by a number of wonderful, generous volunteers who are giving up their time and donating their resources to make very cool things come to life for all of us here in Bayside, Whitestone, and northeast Queens,” said Sullivan.



The event will be on May 6 at Supper Room located at 38-17 Bell Blvd. Tickets for the event are $25 and includes admission and hors d’oeuvres from 6 to 7 p.m. To purchase tickets call 718-873-2999 or email info@supperroom.com.

For more information, visit Supper Room or BaysideLiveTv on Facebook.