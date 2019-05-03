More than 20 restaurants are ready to serve during Taste of Rockaway on May 4

Bring an empty stomach, comfortable walking shoes, and maybe some Tupperware.

The Taste of Rockaway is scheduled for Saturday, May 4, from noon to 6 p.m. Participants pay $20 (or $15 in advance) and consume samples from 23 establishments — everything from appetizers to entrees to desserts to coffee to locally brewed beer — during this annual food crawl.

The collaborating businesses are situated within a 12-block area, and the 2,000 expected strollers will be able to walk (or drive or ride a bike) to them at their own pace. And as is normal in the world’s most diverse county, they will savor various cuisines – including Central Asian, Greek, Italian, Mexican, and Thai.

Tickets can be purchased online by credit card and picked up at Thai Rock, which is located at 375 Beach 92nd St.

Here is an alphabetical list of confirmed participants: 101 Deli; Bungalow Bar & Restaurant; Community House; Elegante Pizza; Mara’s Ice Cream Parlor; Polly & Esther; RBQ; Rockaway Beach Bakery; Rockaway Brewing Company; Rockaway Roasters; Sayra’s Wine Bar; Ship To Shore Wine Shop; Sorrentino’s Meat Market; Station RBNY; Surfside; Thai Rock; The Rock; The Studio Phantasmagoria; The Swellife Fashion Truck; Uma’s; Whit’s End; and Zingara Vintage.

Some of these establishments don’t normally sell food, but they’ll be providing edibles on Saturday. Plus, all the restaurants will be open for regular business as well.

Taste of Rockaway is sponsored by St. James Clothing and organized by Rockaway Union, a group that promotes commerce between Beach 59th and Beach 114th streets. It was created via a merger with HEART (the Hospitality and Entertainment Association for Restaurants and Taverns) and the Rockaway Beach Merchant Association in 2014.

Images: Whit’s End (top); Thai Rock (bottom)