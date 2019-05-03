Police cuff off-duty NYPD officer in connection with assault in Borough Park

BY AIDAN GRAHAM

Cops arrested a fellow NYPD officer who they say punched a citizen April 30 in Borough Park, according to authorities.

Chon Huang, 32, was off duty when he assaulted a man at approximately 6 p.m. near the intersection of 60th Street and 10th Avenue, cops said.

First responders took the victim to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition, according to police.

Huang was arrested shortly after 1 a.m. the following day. His status on the force is currently pending an internal investigation, according to police.

