Police cuff off-duty NYPD officer in connection with assault in Borough Park

Photo via Shutterstock
Cops arrested a fellow NYPD officer who they say punched a citizen April 30 in Borough Park.

BY AIDAN GRAHAM

Cops arrested a fellow NYPD officer who they say punched a citizen April 30 in Borough Park, according to authorities.

Chon Huang, 32, was off duty when he assaulted a man at approximately 6 p.m. near the intersection of 60th Street and 10th Avenue, cops said.

First responders took the victim to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition, according to police.

Huang was arrested shortly after 1 a.m. the following day. His status on the force is currently pending an internal investigation, according to police.

For more, visit BrooklynPaper.com.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Ghoulish bandits steal $24,000 in metal doors and vents from mausoleum at a Glendale cemetery
Ghoulish bandits steal $24,000 in metal doors and vents from mausoleum at a Glendale cemetery
Latest Queens subway creep touched woman’s thigh while riding 7 train from Elmhurst to Flushing
Latest Queens subway creep touched woman’s thigh while riding 7 train from Elmhurst to Flushing
Popular Stories
Cops crack down on parking spot savers in Maspeth who blocked street spaces with garbage cans
MTA changes course on service cutbacks for two major bus lines serving eastern Queens areas
AOC defends controversial stance on Amazon HQ2 at Corona town hall


Skip to toolbar