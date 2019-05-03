Robber caught on camera jumping Flushing karaoke bar patron on the street

Cops released video on Thursday night of a suspect who attacked a 19-year-old man outside a Flushing karaoke bar and robbed him.

The ambush occurred at 5:20 a.m. on April 28 in front of the K-Show Lounge at 38-10 138th St.

Security video provided to the NYPD shows the attacker pacing on the sidewalk moments before turning around and jumping the victim from behind. Authorities said the victim had just exited from the K-Show Lounge.

Police said the robber assaulted the victim about his body before taking his necklace and earring. He then fled the scene on foot southbound along 138th Street.

Officers from the 109th Precinct responded to the incident. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website, send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips or text 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.