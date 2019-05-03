Suspect sought for punching and robbing a woman on the streets of Woodhaven: cops

Photo via Twitter/@NYPD102Pct

Cops are looking for a man who they say punched and robbed a woman on a Woodhaven street.

According to authorities, at 11:40 a.m. on April 26, a 21-year-old woman was walking outside of 76-31 85th Dr. when the suspect approached her. The suspect then punched the woman in the face and grabbed her purse.

The suspect, who has been identified as 23-year-old Richard Guzman, then fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The 102nd Precinct tweeted out a photo of Guzman, who is described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches and weighing 160 pounds:

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call the 102nd Precinct Detective Squad at 718-805-3212.

