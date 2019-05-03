Suspect sought for punching and robbing a woman on the streets of Woodhaven: cops

Cops are looking for a man who they say punched and robbed a woman on a Woodhaven street.

According to authorities, at 11:40 a.m. on April 26, a 21-year-old woman was walking outside of 76-31 85th Dr. when the suspect approached her. The suspect then punched the woman in the face and grabbed her purse.

The suspect, who has been identified as 23-year-old Richard Guzman, then fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The 102nd Precinct tweeted out a photo of Guzman, who is described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches and weighing 160 pounds:

Richard Guzman(23 y/o, 5’7”, 160lbs.) is wanted for Robbery after punching a female victim in the face and removing her purse on 4/26 at 11:40am, in front of 76-31 85 Drive, Queens. Anyone with any info on the perpetrator is urged to call 102 Pct. Detectives at 718-805-3212. pic.twitter.com/oTRUwt1xET — NYPD 102nd Precinct (@NYPD102Pct) May 2, 2019

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call the 102nd Precinct Detective Squad at 718-805-3212.