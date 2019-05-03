Take many walks on the wild side! Upcoming tours explore borough’s diverse charm

The health benefits of walking include heart-and-lung fitness, hypertension regulation, improved balance, and stronger bones. On this Sunday, May 5, doctors will have to add “fun, intellectual enrichment, and socialization” to those benefits in Queens, where three great strolls are planned (with a bonus on Tuesday).

At 1 p.m., Frampton Tolbert will lead Queens Modern: Mid-Century Architecture of Forest Hills and Rego Park. Scheduled for about 90 minutes, this free trip will begin at McDonald Park at 70th Road and Queens Boulevard and end at the Rego Park Jewish Center at 97-30 Queens Blvd.

Tolbert, who will wear a Jane’s Walk tee shirt so he can be noticed, will focus on development along Queens Boulevard from the 1930s to the 1960s. The architectural historian will discuss the apartment towers, parks, civic buildings, and religious institutions. Smart money says he’ll also mention his labor of love, Queens Modern, which surveys, researches, documents, and promotes the borough’s Mid-Century Modern architecture.

At 2:30 p.m., Lewis Latimer House and Its Historic Ride through Flushing is basically a two-for-one deal. It’ll begin at the Queens Historical Society’s headquarters, Kingsland Homestead, 143-35 37th Ave., with a slide show by Debbie Allen who managed the Latimer House’s relocation. General admission is $5.

Okay, some background. Lewis Latimer (1848–1928) was an African-American inventor who worked with Alexander Graham Bell on the telephone and Thomas A. Edison on the lightbulb. The Renaissance man was also a self-taught master draftsman, an expert on patent law, a poet, and a painter. For most of his life, he resided in a wood-framed, two-story residence with Queen Anne style architecture that is now a museum whose programs bring attention to the contributions to science and technology that Latimer and other African-Americans have made over the centuries.

It was situated on Holly Avenue in Flushing until 1988, when Allen and company moved it about 10 blocks to its current home at 143-35 37th St.

After her presentation, Allen will lead a 10-minute walk from Kingsland Homestead to Latimer House, where docents will provide tours.

Adrienne Onofri, who wrote “Walking Queens: 30 Tours for Discovering the Diverse Communities, Historic Places, and Natural Treasures of New York City’s Largest Borough,” will offer a stroll through downtown Jamaica on May 5 as well. After gathering at King Manor Museum in King Park, she’ll host a Q&A about her 2014 book at 2:30 p.m. The free walk is set to start at 3 p.m.

Queens lovers then get a day to rest their feet before the Wild Plant and Forage Walk on May 7, starting at 5 p.m. Marie Viljoen, author of “Forage, Harvest, Feast – A Wild Inspired Cuisine,” will take participants through Douglaston’s Alley Pond Environmental Center and teach them about the weedy and invasive plants that can be eaten and enjoyed. An enthusiastic cook, Viljoen will focus on culinary ideas and techniques for unfamiliar ingredients. The cost is $10.

Images: Queens Historical Society (top); Alley Pond Environmental Center (bottom)