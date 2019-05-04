Queens owes ‘debt of gratitude’ to DA Brown, candidates seeking to replace him say after his death

Most of the seven candidates vying to replace Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown in the June 25 Democratic primary reacted to his passing on May 3 at the age of 86.

Supreme Court Judge Greg Lasak retired from the bench last fall in order to run for the office having worked as an assistant district attorney for 25 years, mostly as the Homicide Bureau chief or the executive assistant district attorney.

“I am devastated this morning to hear of Judge Richard Brown’s passing,” Lasak said. “He was innovative in his approach to justice and keeping us safe and for that we should all be eternally grateful. He really loved being the District Attorney and he was a truly dedicated public servant. Personally, I’ll be forever grateful for the opportunities he gave me and the faith he had in me to serve alongside him. It was the honor of a lifetime. Judge Brown’s legacy will live on and be an everlasting example for all those who strive to serve.”

Queens Borough President Melinda Katz said the borough mourns the loss of a lifelong public servant.

“We reflect on and honor Judge Brown’s extraordinary devotion and distinguished service to the people of Queens,” she said. “I will forever and fondly remember his kindness to me and to my entire family throughout the years. Our sincerest thought and prayers are with Judge Brown’s family, especially Rhoda, their three children and two grandchildren, during this difficult time.”

City Councilman Rory Lancman chairs the Committee on Courts and Legal Services, which has oversight over all five DA offices in the city, also paid tribute to the lifelong public servant.

“I am saddened to learn of Judge Brown’s passing,” Lancman said. “Judge Brown dedicated his life to public service, and he was deeply committed to the people of Queens. My thoughts are with Judge Brown’s family at this difficult time.”

Mina Malik, a former Special Victims prosecutor for the Queens DA’s office, said she was saddened by the news of Brown’s passing.

“My condolences are extended to her family, friends and loved ones, as well as to the entire Queens District Attorney’s office, during this difficult time,” Malik said. “Thank you Judge Brown, for you’re lifetime of distinguished public service.”

Public defender Tiffany Cabán tweeted brief condolences: “In the wake of his passing, I send my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Queens District Attorney Richard Brown.”

Jose Nieves, a former special prosecutor in the State Attorney General’s office and combat veteran, added, “District Attorney Brown dedicated his career to public service for this city and Queens County owe a great debt of gratitude.”