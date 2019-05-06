Death of Jackson Heights man found with leg wound in March ruled a homicide: NYPD

The death of a man who was found bleeding from a leg wound in his Jackson Heights home in March has been officially ruled a homicide, authorities reported on Monday.

According to police, at 7:42 a.m. on March 18, officers from the 115th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an regarding an unconscious man at a residence on 93rd Street. When they arrived, officers found 40-year-old Hector Fernandez at the scene, unconscious and unresponsive with a leg wound.

EMS responded to the scene and declared Fernandez dead at the location. Fernandez’s death was later ruled a homicide.

On March 27, police released a photo of a person wanted for questioning in connection to the homicide. He is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s with a medium build. He was last seen wearing black pants, white sneakers, a grey long-sleeved shirt, grey baseball cap and a dark-colored jacket and carrying a green coat.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.