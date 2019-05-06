Father in custody after 3-year-old girl killed in burning car near a Queens park

A toddler died of her injuries on Sunday night after she was found trapped inside of a burning car parked on a Springfield Gardens corner, law enforcement sources reported.

The girl’s father, who was also injured in the blaze, was taken into custody for questioning, and police have declared the case a homicide, authorities said.

According to police, at 8:52 p.m. on May 5, officers from the 113th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a vehicle on fire at 154th Street and Baisley Boulevard. Upon their arrival, cops and FDNY personnel found a 2008 Audi sedan on fire at the location.

Emergency personnel removed 3-year-old Zoey Pereira, of 130th Avenue in Rochdale, from the car. EMS rushed her to Jamaica Hospital, where she ultimately died of her injuries. Her body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

A short distance away from the scene, police found a 39-year-old man who police say is the victim’s father. He also sustained burns throughout his body.

Cops took him into custody transported him to Jamaica Hospital in serious but stable condition. He’s being questioned, but at this time, no charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing.