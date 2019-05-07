High-rise assisted living facility set to soar on Douglaston Acres site near shopping center

A 15-story assisted living facility is reportedly coming to Douglaston just months after the $45 million Douglaston Acres development site hit the market.

In April, Community Board 11 addressed a letter to residents informing them of a proposed zoning height authorization that would make it possible to construct a 15-story building at 242-22 61st Ave. According to the letter, the facility would be licensed by the New York State Department of Health.

But some, like Councilman Barry Grodenchik’s aide Steve Behar, think that the development, which is currently in an R4 zone, would be uncharacteristically tall for the area.

“It’s not a shelter. It’s a proposal to build a 15-story assisted living facility between the Douglaston Shopping Center and the golf course. The zoning there doesn’t allow for such a high building so they are asking for the approval to build to such a height. Such a large building is out of character for the community,” said Behar.

The CB 11 Douglaston Zoning Committee plans to discuss the proposed zoning height authorization at the district office tonight, Tuesday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m.

David Marx of Marx Development Group facilitated the property’s sale back in March and reportedly developed plans for an assisted living facility complex. The Real Deal said that Marx’s plans for the 250,000-square-foot facility included “parking, medical space and a 200-bed long-term care facility.”

According to the NYSDOH website, adult care facilities or assisted living facilities “provide long-term, non-medical residential services to adults who are substantially unable to live independently due to physical, mental, or other limitations associated with age or other factors.”