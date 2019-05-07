Ridgewood man cuffed for allegedly raping his ex-girlfriend in her Richmond Hill home

A Ridgewood man was arrested weeks after he allegedly raped his ex-girlfriend in Richmond Hill, authorities announced on Monday.

On May 1, Edwin Garcia, 38, of Hancock Street was arrested within the 104th Precinct‘s confines and charged with rape, assault, criminal contempt and criminal sexual act.

According to the criminal complaint, between 7 and 7:30 a.m. on April 19, Garcia allegedly went to the home of the victim, who has only been identified as Garcia’s ex-girlfriend, and began to bang on her door. Law enforcement sources did not disclose the approximate location of the incident.

After getting into a verbal dispute, the victim states that Garcia allegedly pushed her back into her Richmond Hill home and told her to take her pants off.

When the victim replied no, Garcia then allegedly pushed her onto the bed and pulled off her pants and underwear without her consent. Charges say that Garcia then pushed her legs down and said, in sum and circumstance, “open your f***ing legs” and penetrated her without her consent while holding her arms down.

The criminal complaint states that Garcia then allegedly licked the victim’s genitalia without her consent, still holding her arms down. He then raped her a second time, holding her arms down again after she refused to give her consent.

After the attack, Garcia allegedly said, in sum and circumstance, “This is what I’m gonna do every time I want some.”

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to the charges, the victim had received text messages from Garcia between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2018, asking if he could get his property.

Court records indicated that Garcia was released May 3 on $10,000 bond and must return to court on May 17.