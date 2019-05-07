SEE IT: Forest Hills colonial with professionally landscaped backyard asks for over $2.1 million

This Forest Hills colonial offers a comfortable suburban oasis in the middle of the city that never sleeps.

The home, located at 72-35 Ingram St., has been completely renovated with modern fixtures that any homeowner will enjoy. Offered by Expert Realty, the home is listed for $2,175,000.

As you explore the first floor, you’ll find a living room, a formal dining room, a kitchen, two bathrooms (one full, one half) and a brightly lit sunroom that’s perfect for enjoying the early morning hours. Upstairs on the second floor you’ll find three bedrooms and a full bathroom, with stairs leading to the third floor, which houses another bedroom.

The crown jewel of this home is the professionally landscaped backyard. In addition to offering a beautiful lawn and patio area, the built-in barbecue area offers a great space for summer cookouts and for entertaining friends and family.

Other features of the home include a full, finished basement with an office, playroom and laundry, and a detached two-car garage with a private driveway.

For more information about this listing, visit mlsli.com.