Victoria’s Secrets: The stars were out, brighter than ever

It was a glorious week with honors going to extraordinary women who I officially welcomed into the Schneps Events’ WOW and “Power Women” in Manhattan and Long Island.

With my talented team, led by Jasmin Freeman in Manhattan and Joanna Austin on Long Island, we made many women very happy.

The class of 2019 included leaders in their fields, from finance to medical, to nonprofit, to theatre.

Empowerment is what these events are all about. It’s an opportunity to connect with other women become mentors to each other, as well as confidants and friends.

I created the Power Women recognition event almost 20 years ago after attending a Chamber of Commerce Business Awards Dinner and seeing seated at the dais two dozen honorees, but not one was a woman.

And so I began honoring successful women. We now recognize women on Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, the Bronx and, for the first year, in Manhattan. We named the Power Women event in Manhattan the (WOW) Women of Wall Street.

For years now, we raise money at the events for a local nonprofit organization. We raise funds through donations from raffle sales at the event.

At our Power Women of Long Island, we raised funds for Girls Inc., run by Renee Flagler. Their inspiring executive director helps girls to be strong and work smart!

The WOW event raised money for Girls Who Invest, a program created by one of our honorees.

Seema Hingorani served as the chief of investment for the New York City Pension Fund, garnering assets of $160 billion with award-winning success.

The mission of Girls Who Invest, founded in 2015, empowers young women to enter the financial industry and participate in portfolio management and executive leadership in the asset management industry — a bastion of male domination. It is focused on cracking the glass ceiling!

Our WOW party was held at the Battery Park Gardens, which sits on the tip of Manhattan facing the majestic Statue of Liberty. In fact, the ferry boat to visit her leaves just steps from the beautiful, elegant restaurant and catering hall.

The successful landmark is run by the professional Paul Nicaj, who was the catering director at the Plaza and, before that, at the Pierre — both premier Manhattan venues. I was delighted he would be running our party. I know him from his reputation for excellence and his partnership at Bayside’s Vivo!, located in the historic Valentino Mansion, handsomely sitting for decades near the Clearview Golf Course.

Paul delivered what he promised: superb food and service, with an unmatchable, stunning setting that has no competition. I applaud his successful operation at the Parks Department franchise location.

Battery Park Gardens also offers indoor and outdoor dining. I can’t wait to come back.

Head out to the World’s Fare!

The sun is shining on us at Citi Field this weekend for the second World’s Fare, which continues today, Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

I wouldn’t miss it for the world, and you, too, will be thrilled and delighted by everything happening at the 900 000 sq. ft. parking lot converted into a tour of the world through food. The World’s Fare will also feature a Beer Garden, music, dancers, bands, merchandise and artist installations. Be part of it all!

I will be there both days, so come join me and my son and partner, Josh, and my daughter Elizabeth, both of whom created this spectacular “happening”!

Go to theworldsfare.nyc to buy tickets.