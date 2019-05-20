‘Broadway in the Boros’ coming to Jackson Heights next month as part of World Pride

The city released the lineup for it 2019 “Broadway in the Boros” series, featuring noonday performances by cast members and musicians of hit Broadway musicals in Queens beginning next month.

To celebrate World Pride Month, seven-time Tony-nominated LGBTQ hit “The Prom,” along with Tony-nominee “Be More Chill” will be featured at the site of the Queens Pride Parade in Jackson Heights on Friday, June 28.

The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, which is presenting the series, is working with NYC Pride to make this performance an official event of the first World Pride in the United States, in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising.

The event will be staged at the intersection of 77th Street and 37th Road.

“Welcome, ‘Broadway in the Boros,’ to Jackson Heights,” Councilman Daniel Dromm said. “I am thrilled that my constituents will soon be treated to numbers from the Tony-nominated musicals ‘Be More Chill’ and ‘The Prom.’ My district is home to one of the largest and diverse LGBTQ communities in the nation as well as at many performing arts professionals, which makes the event’s official World Pride designation very fitting. I am pleased to partner with MOME Commissioner Anne del Castillo and her staff to bring this exciting programming to our neighborhood.”

The ‘Broadway in the Boros’ series aims to increase access by connecting neighborhoods in the outer boroughs with the rich arts and cultural programming available in the theater district, and to showcase diverse stories on Broadway.

For many families, ‘Broadway in the Borough’ may be their first or only opportunity to experience a currently running Broadway musical.

“We are thrilled to bring back ‘Broadway in the Boros’ for a fourth straight year,” Castillo said. “We invite all New Yorkers to come out this summer and enjoy these free performances featuring actors and musicians that make our city the creative capital of the world.”

All “Broadway in the Boros” performances take place on Fridays between noon and 1 p.m.