Here are 10 places in Queens where you can enjoy a drink outside

As we head toward summer, restaurants and bars across Queens will be turning up the air conditioning inside. While many will be seeking refuge from the hot summer days, there are plenty of options for those who want to enjoy a drink outside before the cold air returns this fall.

Pass on the chilly air conditioning and enjoy a cold drink in the warm summer air at one of these outdoor bars in Queens.

Bay 9 at Riis Park Beach Bazaar, 167-02 Rockaway Beach Blvd., The Rockaways

How about a beer on the beach? From Memorial Day through Labor Day, Riis Park Beach Bazaar offers a number of great food and drink options. The beachfront hangout will also host many free outdoor concerts, DJ sets and summer-friendly events in the coming weeks.

Nowadays, 56-06 Cooper Ave., Ridgewood

What’s a night out without a few games to play? Nowadays is the place to be this summer. On top of having a delicious food and drink menu, they have a bocce ball set, chess, checkers and backgammon sets with the playing boards painted directly onto the picnic tables and a ping-pong table for customers to use.

Bourbon Street, 40-12 Bell Blvd., Bayside

Situated on Bayside’s Bell Boulevard, Bourbon Street offers a rooftop space to enjoy a drink during the warm summer months. Plus, in addition to their rotating selection of beer and cocktails, the roof has a raw seafood bar and pizza oven, or you can order from Bourbon Street’s full menu.

Cobblestones Pub, 117-18 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills

Cobblestone Pub’s mural-covered patio, dubbed the “Forest Hills Biergarten,” offers a spacious picnic experience that anyone will enjoy. Cozy up at the bar or at a picnic table and choose from a rotating selection of drafts, wine and cocktails and German and American fare.

Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden, 29-19 24th Ave., Astoria

Astoria’s Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden has stood the test of time — and for good reason. Since 1910, they’ve been serving up a diverse selection of Czech and Slovak bites and beers and hosting a variety of cultural events. Swing by during Happy Hour (5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, plus another hour from 10 to 11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays) and grab a seat outside to enjoy a night out with your friends.

A+ Roof Bar, 39-16 College Point Blvd., Flushing

Drinks on the roof, anyone? A+ Roof Bar sits on top of The Parc Hotel and offers stunning views of the Manhattan skyline while you sip on your favorite summer cocktails.

Jack’s Fire Department, 39-46 Skillman Ave., Sunnyside

Sometimes you just want char-grilled wings and loaded fries with your drink. At Jack’s Fire Department, patrons can enjoy their cozy outdoor space while enjoying classic bar food menu and brews.

Bocaito Cafe & Wine Bar, 81-15 Northern Blvd., Jackson Heights

What could be better than enjoying great food and wine outside? Whether you’re coming for brunch, dinner or happy hour, Bocaito Cafe & Wine Bar offers a comfortable outdoor drinking experience complete with giant umbrellas for shade.

One Station Plaza, 213-10 41st Ave., Bayside

Whether you’re looking for a cool place to hang with friends or want a delicious outdoor meal to enjoy with your brew, One Station Plaza in Bayside is a great option. With menu items such as fried avocado chips and barbecue short rib sliders plus a full bar to choose from, One Station Plaza takes traditional pub food to the next level.

Jägerhaus Gastropub & Biergarten, 15-16 149th St., Whitestone

Get a taste of Germany and Austria right in northeast Queens. Sip on a pint or two in the eatery’s traditional Bavarian biergarten, which features long picnic tables that allow you and your group to have plenty of space to settle in, while enjoying traditional dishes like schnitzel, kielbasa and Bavarian pretzels.

Editor’s note: The preceding is for informational purposes only; the locations were chosen at random by the author.