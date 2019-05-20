Hop on the ‘Brew Cruiser’ to get a round-trip express bus ride from LIC to Rockaways this summer

Though the founders of Rockaway Brewing Co. began making beer in their Far Rockaway homes, when they first scaled their business, they ended up having to move their operation to Long Island City.

Since then, they’ve been making moves to maintain their connection to the beach where they originated, opening up a second taproom in the Rockaways in 2016. This summer, the brewery is introducing its own transportation system between its two locations to bring the beach closer to LIC.

The brewery will begin to provide a direct route from their location in Long Island City to their location in the Rockaways for a $20 round trip ticket.

“Our fans in LIC will find the same relaxed vibe, and the same tasty craft beer at the Rockaway Beach location, but will enjoy the more expansive space, beach culture vibe, busy slate of events and live music offering,” said co-founder and Brewmaster Ethan Long.

The Brew Cruiser, a 28-person coach bus, will run a total of six loops every Saturday starting June 1. The bus from Long Island City will leave at 9:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. The return trips back to LIC from the beach location will leave at 4, 6:15 and 8:30 p.m.

The size of the bus may expand with demand. The shuttle is slated to run weekly from June 1 to Aug. 31. Without traffic, the trip will take in 45 to 50 minutes.

Passengers will be able to enjoy Rockaway Brewing Co. beer on the cruiser and the brewery plans to offer a special beach pack to those that want to purchase beer at the LIC location, before they board or at the Rockaway location when they disembark. The cruiser will offer storage for beach chairs, blankets and surfboards underneath in addition to air conditioning in the cabin. The bus will operate rain or shine.

The Long Island City location’s address is 46-01 5th St. and the Rockaway location’s address is 415 Beach 72nd St., Arverne.

Tickets for a round trip ride are $20 and kids who can sit on a parent’s lap go free. Tickets will be for sale in advance through Eventbrite at http://bit.ly/BrewCruiserRockawayShuttle. Additional information can be found at rockawaybrewco.com.