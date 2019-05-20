Probe continues after a decomposed body washes up on the shores of Whitestone

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found washed up on the beach in Whitestone.

Authorities say that at 5:45 p.m. on May 19, police responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious man at Little Neck Bay Beach, in the vicinity of 162-21 Powells Cove Blvd., near the Cryder Point co-op complex.

Upon their arrival, officers from the 109th Precinct found the man unresponsive near the shoreline.

EMS responded to the location and declared the victim dead at the scene. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending proper family notification.

Sources familiar with the investigation say that the body was badly decomposed and emergency personnel could not detect any obvious signs of trauma.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.