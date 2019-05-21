Burglars break their way into a Bayside gas station and fill up on cash and credit cards

Cops are looking for a pair of thieves that stole cash and credit cards from a Bayside gas station.

According to authorities, at 6:17 p.m. on May 13, a pair of unknown men entered a gas station convenience store, located in the vicinity of 219th Street and Horace Harding Expressway, through unknown means.

Once inside, the duo made their way to the rear entrance of the store, where they took $767 dollars from a drawer as well as $300 and three credit cards from a 32-year-old female employee’s wallet.

The suspects fled the scene in a red four-door sedan eastbound on Horace Harding Expressway and onto the Long Island Expressway. At this time, police did not receive any reports that the stolen credit cards were used.

On May 20, the NYPD released security camera footage of the two suspects. Police described the first perpetrator as a Hispanic man with a beard and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, black baseball hat and dark-colored sneakers.

The second suspect was described as a black man who wore a gray sweatshirt, dark-colored baseball hat, black pants and dark-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this commercial burglary is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.