Failed bank robber walks out of attempted heist at bank in Pomonok area of Flushing

Photos courtesy of NYPD
Suspect wanted for attempted bank robbery in the 107th Precinct

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man wanted in connection to an attempted bank robbery in the Pomonok section of Flushing.

Law enforcement sources reported that the suspect walked into an Amalgamated Bank at 70-23 Parsons Blvd.

Cops said the suspect allegedly approached the teller and demanded money but was unsuccessful in procuring the cash. The would-be robber then fled the location in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 107th Precinct responded to the scene. There were no injuries as a result of this incident, according to authorities.

Police described the suspect as a 6 foot 1 black man in his 50s or 60s who weighs between 200 and 210 pounds. Surveillance photos from the incident show that he was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, black hat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

