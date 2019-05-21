Failed bank robber walks out of attempted heist at bank in Pomonok area of Flushing

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man wanted in connection to an attempted bank robbery in the Pomonok section of Flushing.

Law enforcement sources reported that the suspect walked into an Amalgamated Bank at 70-23 Parsons Blvd.

Cops said the suspect allegedly approached the teller and demanded money but was unsuccessful in procuring the cash. The would-be robber then fled the location in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 107th Precinct responded to the scene. There were no injuries as a result of this incident, according to authorities.

Police described the suspect as a 6 foot 1 black man in his 50s or 60s who weighs between 200 and 210 pounds. Surveillance photos from the incident show that he was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, black hat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.