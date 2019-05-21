Forest Hills Stadium introduces $19.23 season tickets plus cool bar spaces

BY TAMMY SCILEPPI

Every time you turn around something new and exciting is going on at Queens’ favorite entertainment venue, Forest Hills Stadium.

So, as Bugs Bunny famously asks, ‘What’s up doc?’ Well, you can’t beat $19.23 for season tickets to any of this year’s diverse performances. And, they’re also serving up a really cool bar concept for wine-loving New Yorkers.

For just $19.23 – a nod to the year the historic stadium was built – music fans who join the “1923 Club,” are invited to purchase up to two limited view tickets to as many shows as they’d like (for $19.23 each), while supplies last. And all Club tickets are easily transferable.

What a great way to enjoy a summer night out at the Stadium with friends or that special someone, while reveling in a totally different bar experience – courtesy of music-loving brands No Fine Print Wine Co. and llegal Mezcal, Forest Hills Stadium’s 2019 season partners.

No Fine Print took a decades-old, forgotten spot at the venue and re-imagined it. The result? “Forest Thrills” and “Lil Thrills” – two wildly unique open bar spaces featuring taxidermy décor, where you can drink some fine vino, party and have fun without pretension. Celebrate summer and music, or a special occasion, as you partake in throwback games and activities at these divey, laid back wine bars.

“When I first visited Forest Hills Stadium on Chance’s tour, I knew the history. But until you experience a night out here, you’re just not going to understand,” shared Pat Corcoran, manager of Chance the Rapper (who played two sold-out nights at Forest Hills Stadium in September 2017) and co-founder of No Fine Print Wine Co.

“Forest Hills is the perfect place for us to meet fans who love music and wine, without the snobbery that can come with both. We’re psyched for everyone to stop by and see us at Forest Thrills.”

A wine-stained and historically hazy document, scribbled on a bar napkin and reprinted below, explains the colorful backstory and inspiration behind “Forest Thrills” and “Lil Thrills.”

In 1962, groundskeeper Chip “Blarney” Kowalski created a secret clubhouse for his son to play in while he tended the greens. The space was discovered again years later, sometime in the mid 1970s and became a bar for performers and the grounds crew to swill cold beers and throw darts until it abruptly shuttered in the fall of 1979. No Fine Print came upon the space in the spring of 2019 and have turned it into their official hangout spot for the 2019 summer season where they will be offering three types of wine including the debut of their new Lil Fizz. Much of the ancient club house has been rehabbed along with some choice decor from its 1970s heyday. Come suck down a few pops, snack on some chips, and for crying out loud, don’t feed the possums.

But spirited adventures at the Stadium don’t stop there. The notorious spirit brand, llegal Mezcal, is introducing their own bar idea, llegal Pop Up, at select performances. Guests can down the artisanal Mezcal neat or in a signature cocktail and, a few lucky partyers who feel particularly adventurous, can get a tattoo from a famous local artist.

Once you’re a 1923 Club member options abound. Eat, drink and be merry and choose from a thoughtfully curated selection of the area’s “best-est” vendors. Then relax on the sprawling grass tennis court concourse. At certain shows, members can even enjoy exclusive 1923 Club menu items.

“We couldn’t ask for a better venue and team to partner with,” said Tim Smith, manager of Skrillex and Zedd, among others, and co-founder of No Fine Print Wine Co. “Forest Hills is such a unique place with an amazing history; there’s no other place like it. The people behind the venue are equally special. We have known and worked with Mike Luba, Jason Brandt and the team for years. They are great people who care deeply about art and artists. We are proud to be building with them and really think people are going to dig our own little world within their world, Forest Thrills!”

For 1923 Club membership, visit: https://www.axs.com/events/375475/the-1923-club tickets/promopage/18337?skin=foresthills1923club

These new experiences round out a robust collection of ticket packages that also include Speakeasy Suites (themed private hideaways with concierge services perfect for groups, both large and small), First Serve Season Tickets and Golden Apple Package, which grants access to The Orchard by Strongbow, a relaxed backstage lounge experience in the stadium’s rose-filled garden and includes Early Bird VIP admission to the venue, two (2) complimentary beverages, access to a private cash bar and restrooms. New this year, the Golden Apple package will also allow fans to access an exclusive Last Call after the show, in addition to Early Bird entry to the venue.

First Serve Tickets guarantee a premium experience in exclusive seats for every show. These premium seats are fully padded for comfort and include access to private restrooms, shorter lines at a private VIP bar/lounge, a commemorative poster and piece of stadium merchandise.

For more info or to purchase a package, visit foresthillsstadium.com/tickets.