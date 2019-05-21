Jamaica man turns himself in after fatally stabbing his wife during domestic dispute at their home

A Jamaica man is in custody for allegedly knifing his wife to death during an domestic assault at their home on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say that at 1:55 p.m. on May 20, officers from the 103rd Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an assault in progress at a residence on Atari Lane off 93rd Avenue.

Upon their arrival, police found 44-year-old Isabel Galeano with multiple stab wounds to her torso and a laceration in her hand.

Paramedics rushed Galeano to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition. She ultimately died of her injuries at 7:46 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Later that day, Galeano’s husband, 56-year-old Isidro Pacheco, turned himself in to custody in the 103rd Precinct. Police said that he allegedly stabbed his wife as a result of a dispute that escalated violently.

He was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Arraignment details were not yet made available as of Tuesday morning.

