Maspeth High School’s girls flag football team gets top seed in playoffs

Photo courtesy of Maspeth High School

After five years of consistently making the playoffs, Maspeth High School’s girls varsity flag football team made the number one seed in the Public School Athletic League playoffs, the first time a Queens flag football team has done so.

With a record of 11-1, the team has more wins than any of its competitors.

“Last year we were in the elite eight. We’re hoping to finally push past the final four and get that championship,” said assistant principal and coach Jesse Pachter.

Pachter, and his co-coach Daniel Sepulveda, have been surprised and pleased by the team’s progress this season. The team lost its quarterback, star wide receiver and center after they graduated last year.

“We were thinking this might be a rebuilding season, but the people who took the spots are really taking control and the team is really gelling. There’s a lot of good things happening,” Pachter said.

The PSAL offered flag football for the first time ever in 2014, when the league split up it into an A and B division and MHS made it to the upper tier. The team has been in the playoffs every single year since the creation of the league, but two years ago they made it to the final four, marking the first time a team made it there from Queens.

The Lady Argos will compete in the quarter-finals at 4:30 p.m. May 23 at Juniper Park, 80th St., Middle Village.

“We’re looking to make a deep run,” Pachter said.

