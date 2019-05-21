Search continues for Maspeth man who’s been missing for more than two weeks

Photo courtesy of the NYPD
Juan Ramirez-Lopez was last seen at his Maspeth home on May 4.

Police need the public’s help in finding a Maspeth man who disappeared earlier this month.

Juan Ramirez-Lopez, 22, was last seen at his Grand Avenue home at 9 a.m. on May 4. He is described as a Hispanic man standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police say that Ramirez-Lopez was in good mental and physical health, and that he does not have a history of disappearing without contact.

Anyone with information in regard to the location of this missing person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls and messages are kept confidential.

