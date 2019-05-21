Summer fun activities this season at Flushing Meadows Corona Park

Summer is here and there are plenty of outdoor recreational activities for everyone to enjoy at Flushing Meadows Corona Park this season.

Here are some of the best centers to visit at the park and special events taking place in the community throughout the summer for your entertainment.

The Queens Water Lantern Festival, Saturday, June 1

Come out on June 1 from 6 to 11 p.m. and enjoy the Queens Water Lantern Festival, presented by One World.

The Water Lantern Festival is an incredible experience where friends and family will create a magical memory of life. Visitors are encouraged to write down some of their hopes and dreams, or a letter to a loved one, which is then sent out into the water.

Tickets are on sale for the Water Lantern Festival at Flushing Meadows and can also be purchased at www.WaterLanternFestival.com.

Flushing Meadows Carousel

Go for a whimsical ride on the largest carousel in the borough of Queens. One of the world’s most unique amusement rides, this attraction was created for the 1964-1965 World’s Fair by combining two historic Coney Island carousels. Choose any of the ravishing horses or chariots for a ride on the Flushing Meadows Corona Park classic.

Aquatic Center and Ice Rink

On a hot summer day, take a dip in the olympic size swimming pool, located at 131-04 Meridian Rd. The largest recreation center ever built inside a New York City Park, Flushing Meadows Corona Park Aquatic Center and Ice Rink is home to the swimming pool with adjustable floor and diving tank for competitions, as well as a year-round NHL-regulation hockey rink. The 110,000-square-foot facility is accessible to those with disabilities.

The Golf Center

Play a round of golf at the 18-hole “Pitch and Putt” golf course or at the mini-golf course with water falls, bridges and streams. Both courses are fully lit for night play. The golf course allows experienced golfers to sharpen up their short game and allows inexperienced golfers an introduction to the wonderful game of golf.

Flushing Annual Spring History and Community Festival, Saturday, June 1

Beautify Historic Flushing presents Flushing’s Third Annual Spring Community Festival, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Margaret Carman Greek Park. The FREE event celebrates the history of Flushing through eat, heal, make and play areas. All are welcome to learn and experience Flushing’s unique heritage through hands-on activities, educational programming and demonstrations at this full-day outdoor festival.

Summer Tinker Festival, Saturday, June 8

Join the Lewis Latimer House Museum for the Summer Tinker Festival in the garden from 2 to 5 p.m., FREE with RSVP. Enjoy artist-lead pulp paper making and 3-D paper art activities. All ages are welcome.

Full Moon Afro-Brazilian Circle, Tuesday, July 16

At this Flushing Town Hall outdoor workshop, students will learn to play timbal, caixa, surdo, xequere, tamborim and more with a former member of Timbalada! Dendê will teach proper technique, exercises, improvisations, traditional rhythms from candomble and samba de roda as well as the rhythms and breaks from bands like Timbalada, Ilê Aiyê and Olodum. The event begins at 7 p.m.; $25/$20 members

The 29th Annual Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival, Saturday & Sunday, Aug. 3-4

The Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival will be held Aug. 3-4 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park featuring events for the entire family including the New York Championship Race on Saturday and the U.S. Dragon Boat Open Championship Race on Sunday, an opening parade, and youth, women’s, sponsors, media and charity races. Guests are treated to traditional Chinese foods and performances at the festival that hosts over 120 dragon boat teams from across North America, making it one of the largest dragon boat festivals in the U.S.

Booths located around the main stage area will host folk art and craft demonstrations. And, of course, a food court will serve a culturally diverse menu.

Taiwan: A World of Orchids, Friday, Aug. 9 – Sunday, Aug. 11

Enjoy a stunning display of orchids and a weekend filled with art and culture at the Queens Botanical Garden from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; included with Garden Admission. This special event is in partnership with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York (TECONY).