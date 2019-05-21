Watch six Tom Cruise action films during Mission: Impossible Weekend

Is there such a thing as too much Tom Cruise?

Find out during Mission: Impossible Weekend at the Museum of the Moving Image. The local cultural venue will screen all six “Mission: Impossible” movies that star the world-renowned, award-winning actor and Scientology promoter.

Tickets are $15, but seniors and students can attend for $11, and children (ages 3–17) only pay $9.

People of a certain age fell in love with “Mission: Impossible” in the 1960s and 1970s, when the brand was a television series featuring an impressive group of spies who pulled off outrageous capers such as overthrowing governments of small communist countries. But members of the following generation grew up watching Hollywood movies based on the television series. They star Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, an agent for the Impossible Missions Front, and Ving Rhames, who plays a computer mastermind.

The Mission: Impossible Weekend screenings are only the films and they’ll be presented in chronological order. The first one, which has the no frills title “Mission: Impossible,” is scheduled for Friday, May 24, at 7 p.m. Hunt goes on a covert assignment with Jim Phelps, who is played by Jon Voight, in this 1996 Brian De Palma blockbuster. Phelps dies, and Hunt becomes a globetrotting fugitive as he’s the prime murder suspect. With help from a hacker mastermind (Rhames), Hunt sneaks into a CIA building and obtains a confidential computer file that proves his innocence.

Not bad for a Friday night. Here’s the rest of the schedule.

“Mission: Impossible 2” (May 25, 2 p.m.) finds Cruise’s Hunt character in a struggle to thwart the release of a deadly German virus. However, he has to deal with a gang of international terrorists working for a madman who has stolen the cure. Released in 2000, John Woo is the director.

In “Mission: Impossible 3” (May 25, 4:30 p.m.), Hunt is pulled out of retirement – and away from a beautiful fiancée — to bring an arms dealer to justice. J.J. Abrams directed this 2006 release.

“Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” (May 25, 7 p.m.) begins with Cruise’s Hunt being unfairly blamed for a terrorist attack. Facing computer issues, the main character goes off the grid to clean his name and that of his agency. Released in 2011, Brad Bird, who had only worked on animated films before this one, is the director. He tosses Cruise about like a cartoon character with some spectacular stunts. In one sequence, Cruise hangs off the side of Burj Khalifa, the world’s largest building.

“Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” (May 26, 3 p.m.) pits Cruise’s Hunt against the Syndicate, a network of terrorists who want to establish a new world order. Hunt and his team join forces with a female British agent, introducing a new love interest into the mix. Christopher McQuarrie directed this 2015 movie.

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout” (May 26, 6 p.m.) finds Hunt going after a new group of terrorists, the Apostles, who are planning a three-pronged, simultaneous attack on Jerusalem, Mecca, and the Vatican. This 2018 piece is the only one to feature a returning director, McQuarrie.

Mission: Impossible Weekend is part of the museum’s current See It Big! series, which presents classic films on the large screen. Each one has a new theme, and the current See It Big! is showing 32 action films, many of them in 35mm prints. After Mission: Impossible Weekend, the recently restored “Police Story,” directed by and starring Jackie Chan, will hit the screen on June 1 and June 16. Other scheduled movies include Michael Mann’s “Heat” and “Miami Vice,” Kathryn Bigelow’s “Point Break,” and a finale featuring “RoboCop,” “The Matrix,” and “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” over Fourth of July Weekend.

The Museum of the Moving Image is located at 36-01 35th Ave. in Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District.

Image: Paramount Pictures