Customizable mac and cheese franchise set to open new location on Bell Boulevard in Bayside

A build-your-own macaroni and cheese franchise is opening up a new location in Bayside this month.

The Florida-based I Heart Mac & Cheese company announced the development of their new Queens location at 41-19 Bell Blvd., right on the heels of a newly opened Long Island store. According to the company, a “private entity” will be responsible for running both the Patchogue and Bayside shops.

“The successful sale of our two corporate stores in New York signifies the evolution of our brand and is a major step toward our long-term expansion goals,” said Stephen Giordanella, I Heart Mac & Cheese, CEO and chairman. “Our partners in New York are well-positioned and prepared to help execute on our shared vision of bringing I Heart Mac & Cheese to more consumers than ever before, in new areas. We are excited about this relationship and look forward to a bright future ahead for I Heart Mac & Cheese, in New York and beyond.”

I Heart Mac & Cheese first opened in 2016 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and quickly became known for its customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls, grilled cheese sandwiches and salads. According to the company, their “award-winning recipes” result in a “grown-up approach to this classic childhood dish.”

Diners can choose one base, one cheese, one protein and an unlimited amount of vegetables to create their own unique meals. Bases include pasta, bread, quinoa, broccoli and cauliflower, with gluten-free options available upon request. Guests can also flavor their meals with sesame ginger, mango habanero, buffalo, barbecue and pesto dressings and sauces.

In addition to building meals, I Heart Mac & Cheese also offers specialty chef special items like baked chicken parmesan, baked meatballs parmesan, The Cuban, pepperoni pizza and lobster and white truffle macaroni and cheese.

Since the first store’s inception in 2016, the company has successfully opened several south Florida locations and new stores are set to open in New York, Florida and Georgia. In 2017, the company launched its franchising program and currently has franchises in Davie, Florida and Patchogue, Long Island.

To learn more about I Heart Mac & Cheese, click here to visit their website. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit iheartmacandcheese.com/franchise or call 561-300-5343.