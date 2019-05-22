NYPD launches ‘Summer All-Out’ with additional officers to reduce crime and violence

The NYPD is preparing to go on the offensive. Beginning Thursday, May 23, the NYPD is deploying hundreds of police officers to high-crime neighborhoods to continue the historic crime reduction in New York City.

During Summer All-Out in 2018, the city experienced significant reductions in shootings and murders in commands where additional police officers were assigned. In 2018 Summer All-Out commands, there was a reduction of eight murders, or 36 percent, and 11 fewer shootings, or 16 percent.

“The Summer All-Out allows the NYPD to keep the city’s crime reduction momentum going as we enter the summer months,” Chief of Department Terence A. Monahan said. “This year, we have added more officers than ever before and extended the program by three additional weeks.”

This is the fifth year the NYPD has redeployed police officers to commands with historically elevated levels of violence. One Queens command, the 113th Precinct in Jamaica, will receive additional officers beginning today, Wednesday, May 22. Last year, the extra officers went to the 103rd Precinct, also in Jamaica.

The deployment is made possible by reassigning officers from desk and administrative jobs. They will be temporarily transferred to street patrols.

All officers assigned to Summer All-Out attended a one day refresher training course designed to reemphasize the neighborhood policing and de-escalation techniques.

“Working hand-in-hand with community members and their fellow cops, these additional officers will focus on further reducing crime and violence,” Monahan said. “Also new this year, the Transit Bureau will receive an allotment of officers. Thanks to the hard work of the men and women in blue, New York City experienced reductions in both crime and violence during prior Summer All-Outs, and we look forward to a similar outcome this year.”