Creep tried to grope a 13-year-old girl on the bus in southwest Queens

Cops are looking for a creep who tried to grope a teenage girl while riding the bus through southwest Queens.

According to police, a 13-year-old girl was riding the Q11 bus on Woodhaven Boulevard at 4:40 p.m. on May 22. As the teen was sitting, an unknown man tried to grab her private area.

The victim pushed the creep’s hand away and moved to another seat on the bus. She was not injured as a result of the incident.

Police described the perpetrator as a black man between the ages of 20 and 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, camouflage pants and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.