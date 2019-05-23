Pair of thieves break into Flushing home and take $2,000 in cash: cops

Cops are looking for a duo who broke into a Flushing home on Monday and took off with cash.

Authorities say that at 4:50 p.m. on May 20, a 50-year-old man returned to his home, located in the vicinity of 164th Street and Metcalf Avenue, and found that property was missing from his home. He reported the incident to officers in the 109th Precinct.

An investigation found that at 2:40 p.m. that day, two unknown men entered the victim’s home through a secured back window. Once inside, the suspects stole $2,000 in cash before fleeing the scene through the front door in an unknown direction.

The suspects were last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.