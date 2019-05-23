Whitestone civic association creates new outreach approach to notify elderly neighbors of upcoming community events and meetings

The We Love Whitestone Civic Association is taking a new approach to better connect with its elderly neighbors notifying them of upcoming events in the community.

The association is composing a list of volunteers to print and distribute its meeting notices and event fliers to its neighbors, friends and others. They’re also encouraging local businesses to print and post civic meeting notices in their storefronts, according to Alfredo Centola, president of We Love Whitestone.

The need to get the community involved stemmed from a discussion one day at a local supermarket with several women who have lived in the community for over 50 to 60 years, said Centola.

“They mentioned how they used to be involved but the opportunity is no longer present for them,” said Centola. “I said, ‘No, that’s not so, we are always looking for volunteers,’” said Centola.

While issuing the women business cards, Centola said he realized that they might not have a Facebook account and rarely check their emails.

“So I asked, three out of four weren’t on Facebook and two out of four had their grandkids check their emails with them — granted this isn’t every senior in our community, but there is a large enough segment … that’s when it hit me!” said Centola. “How do we reach them? How do we help them? How do we get them involved?”

The organization is welcoming suggestions on what else can be done to get the rest of the community involved. All Whitestone residents are encouraged to send a note to the organization via email: WELOVEWHITESTONE@GMAIL.COM / WELOVEWHITESTONE2@GMAIL.COM.

Residents can also mail a note to the following address: We Love Whitestone Civic Association PO BOX 29, Whitestone, NY, 11357, or contact the organization on its website at WELOVEWHITESTONE.COM.

The We Love Whitestone Association has been operating in the community for five years with thousands of members engaged in events and meetings, according to Centola. So far, the group has organized the holiday lights in the village, Halloween Trunk or Treat, movie night in the park, a popular Family Fun Day event in conjunction with the 109th Precinct in Francis Lewis Park, and several other community events.

This month, the organization will be co-hosting a free pet chip event, a drug addiction presentation with baseball legend Darry Strawberry and a District Attorney Meet the Candidates Night forum.